Nigerian law school releases final exam results; 21.6% fails

FILE PHOTO: Newly called to bar lawyers
FILE PHOTO: Newly called to bar lawyers

The Nigerian Law School on Saturday released summary of the final examination results conducted in August.

Chinedu Ukekwe, Head of Information and Protocol of the Nigerian Law School, made this known in a statement.

He said that a total of 5, 891 students participated in the examinations, while 4, 285 were successful.

He said the candidates with conditional Pass were 334 while 1, 272 failed.

According to him, 29 students were graded First Class, 211 Second Class Upper, 1, 046 made Second Class Lower, 2, 999 accounted for Pass, while 334 came out with conditional Pass.

A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with Pass accounted for 72.7 per cent, those with conditional Pass represented 5. 7 per cent, while those who failed were 21.6 per cent.

Mr. Ukekwe in the statement revealed that the ‘Call to the Bar’ ceremony for the successful candidates will hold on November 28 and 29 in Abuja. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.