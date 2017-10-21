Nigerian Army promotes 123 officers

Related News

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 123 officers across various ranks.

The promotions from the ranks of Majors to Lieutenant Colonels and from Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels, were approved by the Army Council, a statement by spokesperson, Sank Usman, said Saturday.

They have varying effective dates of seniority, the statement said.

A breakdown from the office of the Military Secretary (Army), indicates that 66 Officers were promoted to the rank of Colonels from Lieutenant Colonels and 57 to the rank of Lieutenant Colonels from the rank of Majors.

The promotions were sequel to the recommendation of the Army Promotions Board 3 and 4 and it cut across all eligible officers within the rank brackets as reflected in the 2017 Nigerian Army Forecast of Events, Mr. Usman, brigadier general, said.

“Among those promoted to the rank of Colonels are the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel KM Samuel and Lieutenant Colonel OO Diya of 707 Special Forces Brigade. Others are Lieutenant Colonel AM Tukur, Commanding Officer of 119 Task Force Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel MB Shehu, Commanding Officer 158 Battalion and Lieutenant Colonel KC Uwa, Commanding Officer 146 Battalion, while one other officer, late Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Suleman was promoted post humously.

“Promoted Lieutenant Colonel is the Acting Commanding Officer of 115 Task Force Battalion, Major MD Olaseni, and Acting Commanding Officer of 151 Task Force Battalion, Major OJ Okwoli, amongst others,” the statement said.