APC to hold National Caucus, NEC meeting

L-R Chief Bisi Akande, Dele Alake, President-elect General Muhammadu Buhari, National leader of APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Ibikunle Amosun during a courtesy visit in Abuja on Tuesday, 21 April 2015.
The All Progressive Congress, APC, has said it will hold its National Caucus and NEC meeting on October 30 and 31 respectively. 

The party’s assistant publicity secretary, Edegbe Odewingie, confirmed the date and venue of these meetings in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES.

The National Caucus will hold at the Presidential Villa, while the National Working Committee, NEC, will hold at the party’s national secretariat, he said.

The APC, despite winning the general elections in 2015, has failed to hold crucial meetings of its national organs.

Apart from the NEC meeting, which last held in 2015, the party has failed to properly constitute its Board of Trustees since its 2015 victory due to division within its ranks.

