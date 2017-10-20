Man jumps into Lagos Lagoon

Lagos Lagoon [Photo: YouTube]
Lagos Lagoon [Photo: YouTube]

A yet-to-be identified man on Friday jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, Lagos.

Witnesses said the incident happened before noon on Friday.

Details of what prompted the man to jump into the lagoon still remains sketchy.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the Marine Police were at the scene to search for the man.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Details later…

