NEMA workers sign agreement with Nigerian govt to call off strike

Related News

The workers of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, are expected to call off their one day old strike on Friday after signing an agreement with the federal government.

The workers commenced the strike on Thursday to protest what they described as their bad working condition under NEMA’s new leadership.

Thursday’s industrial action was the first of its kind in the record of the relief agency.

Workers said they had to down tools following the failure of the management led by Mustapha Maihaja to address their basic welfare needs.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of NEMA, Sani Datti, which was issued to journalists on Friday said the federal ministry of labour had to quickly wade in to resolve the differences between the agency and its workers.

He said following the brokered peace, NEMA workers would be opening their offices in all parts of country from Friday.

“The industrial dispute between the management and staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have been resolved yesterday, Thursday, 19th October, 2017.

“The disputes which resulted in the closure of the NEMA offices nationwide was resolved immediately following a meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige in Abuja with the NEMA Management led by Director General, Mustapha Maihaja and representatives of the national body of the Labour Union represented by the National President of Trade Union Congress, Secretary General of the Association of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, FCT leaders of NLC and Nigeria Civil Service Union.

“Among the issues discussed were matters relating to the staff welfare and other areas of misunderstanding which were fully resolved with timeline for implementation to be closely monitored by the Minister of labour and productivity.

“At the end of the tripartite meeting, a joint settlement agreement was signed by both parties with the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Labour as witness. With these developments, the offices of NEMA hitherto closed are expected to reopen for normal operation nationwide Friday, 20th October, 2017,” Mr. Datti said.