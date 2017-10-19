Jonathan visits Ibrahim Babangida in Minna

Related News

Former President Goodluck Jonathan held a closed-door meeting with the former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at IBB’s uphill residence in Minna, Niger state.

The meeting started some minutes after 10.00 a.m. and did not end until about 12.14 p.m.

When journalists asked of details of the meeting by journalists, Mr. Jonathan declined, saying it was “private and personal”.

After he was pressed further, he said he was in Minna to ”empathize with the former military leader on his safe return from a medical trip abroad.”

“I have not seen General Babangida since he returned from medical vacation and I felt it was the right time to do so,” the former president said.

When asked to speak on the political and economic situation in the country, Mr. Jonathan said he had retired from active politicking.

He then told journalists, “you people are doing a nice job.”

Earlier, former Ogun state governor, Gbenga Daniels, had led a delegation on a visit to Mr. Babangida’s residence in furtherance to his nationwide consultation to contest for the office of national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

NAN also reported that Daar Communications boss, Raymond Dokpesi, also vying for the position visited Minna earlier to seek IBB’s blessings and that of a former ruler, Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Despite being in retirement, IBB is believed to still command a lot of prestige in political circles.

Other persons vying for the chairmanship position of the PDP are former education minister, Tunde Adeniran and a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Olabode George.