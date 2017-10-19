Judge fixes date for trial after alleged kidnapper, Evans, changed plea

Evans
Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans). [Photo credit:

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday fixed November 3 for the trial of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) and five others.

The defendants – Evans, Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Nwachukwu Okwuchukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, and Victor Aduba – pleaded not guilty to an amended two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

They were accused of conspiring on February 14 at about 7:45pm at Ilupeju, Lagos, to kidnap Donatus Dunu and collect €223,000 for his release.

At the last court sitting in August, when the defendants were first arraigned before the judge, Evans and Mr. Amadi pleaded guilty to the two counts.

Mr. Nwachukwu pleaded guilty to conspiracy and not guilty to kidnapping.

Ms. Uchechukwu, the only female in the group, and Messrs Ifeanyi and Aduba, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But on Thursday, amidst a heavy security presence that included the police anti-bomb squad around the court premises, the defendants were unanimous in their plea before the judge – all said they were not guilty of the charges against them.

Before their charges were read, Ike Chika, the prosecuting counsel, informed the court of their intention to bring an amended charge which would require the defendants to take fresh pleas. He added that the amended charge had already been served on the defence.

The statement elicited arguments between the prosecution and defence counsels, with the latter claiming they were just served minutes before the day’s proceedings began and, therefore, did not have the opportunity to discuss with their clients.

“I need a new date to confer with my clients because I have not discussed with them on the implication of the charge as amended,” Olukoya Ogungbeje, counsel to Messrs Evans and Amadi, said.

O. Ajanaku, counsel to Mr. Okwuchukwu, however, urged the court to continue with the case as his client was ready.

“There is nothing new in the charge, just a change in the section of the law that the second charge was attributed to, the charges remain the same and I am ready to commence in the case.”

Ms. Ike, the lead prosecuting counsel, also argued against the move for adjournment saying the defence counsels were only attempting to derail the case.

“According to Section 155(1) of the Criminal Justice Administration of Lagos State, in case of an amended charge, the law does not require any formal application, all that the law needs to do is to take fresh plea to the new charge, there is no material change in the charge, the request is an attempt to derail the case,” the counsel said.

The amended charges retained the accusations of conspiracy and kidnapping but changed the section in the Law on punishments regarding the offences allegedly committed.

Justice Oshodi, after listening to arguments, gave a 45 minute recess to allow the defence counsels confer with their clients on the amended charge, noting that the defendants should be given every opportunity to defend themselves.

Upon resumption of the matter, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit felony to wit kidnapping under Section 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws and also kidnapping.

Mr. Ogungbeje then informed the court that since the defendants had taken a fresh plea, he will be withdrawing a motion he filed earlier to notify the judge of his clients’ intention to change their guilty pleas to not guilty.

The judge said the amended charge had rendered the application unnecessary and then struck it out.

Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, Mr. Ogungbeje said his clients’ initial guilty plea was due to pressure from the prosecution, the Lagos State government, and the Nigeria Police Force.

“I must say that my client was pressurised by the defence counsel and police to plead guilty but he has now said it today, that he is not guilty,” Mr. Ogungbeje said.

“He has been extorted too and we have called on international organizations to look into his case of financial extortion and molestation of his girlfriend, we would not rush issues but we are right on course.”

Last week, Mr. Ogungbeje had filed a petition to the Police Service Commission alleging extortion and sexual molestation of Evans’ girlfriend by the police.

The police denied the allegations.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Comfortkay

    The Association of Nigeria Kidnappers have the foot-print in this changed plea. There is nothing money cannot do in Nigeria.
    Our Nigerian Police has still not fish out the rest kidnappers.

    • aboki

      They have already asked for amendment from guilty to not guilty.
      The noise makers would start singing persecution and WITCHUNTING despite the confession earlier.
      Evans made billions in kidnapping business and regrettably some unscrupulous, selfish and unpatriotic people would be out to depend him in their RUB atair called LEARNED PEOPLE.

  • Tunji Olarewaju

    What’s wrong with these yibos sef? Always appealing to the international organizations at the slightest drop of the hat,as if these organizations can dictate to a sovereign entity like Nigeria! See this one now, after molesting other people’s fathers, mothers, girlfriends and boyfriends, he’s complaining about the molestation of his GIRLFRIEND, isn’t that wonderful? Even if his WIFE is molested, if he still has some modicum of shame, he should bear it