EFCC nabs Federal Pay Officer for alleged diversion of N1.8 million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said it arrested the Federal Pay Officer in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for alleged diversion of N1.8 million.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, identified the suspect as John Shiftanure.

Mr. Uwujaren said the suspect was picked up on Tuesday at the Federal Pay Office in Uyo after its operatives “stormed” the place.

He accused the suspect of abuse of office and failure to remit the N1.8 million to the Akwa Ibom Board of Internal Revenue Service, BIRS.

“Preliminary investigation revealed entries in the agency’s cashbook which showed evidence of payments made to the Federal Pay Office (FPO).

“But the payments were not reflected in the bank’s reconciliation statement because they were not remitted to the appropriate bodies and banks/sub-treasury by the Federal Pay Officer, as stipulated in the financial regulations.

“Others also being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the diversion of the said sum include the Deputy Pay Officer, Mrs Obot Lucy, and the cashier, Mrs Ekanem Imabong.”

Mr. Uwujaren said the case would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

  • Pete

    You have not concluded investigations and so have not established a worthy case against the suspects, yet you have run to the media.
    If the case fails in the law court, you will put the blame on the judge.
    Buhari’s incompetence, ineptitude and politicisation of everything has made EFCC worse.