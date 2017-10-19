Reps to investigate termination of Intels contract with NPA

Related News

The House of Representatives has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate and ascertain if due process was followed in the termination of contract between the Nigerian Ports Authorities and Intels.

This was unanimously adopted after a motion was raised under matters of urgent public importance by Diri Duoye (Bayelsa-PDP) on Wednesday in plenary.

Mr. Duoye while leading the debate urged the federal government to return to status quo to avoid injury to the workers of the company.

“About 7000 Nigerians work for INTELS and terminating the contract will have negative effects on local content & will lead to unemployment.”

Also in support of the motion, Ekpo Attah (Akwa-Ibom-PDP) said the motion is important and “status quo” should be maintained.

“Intels employs a lot of people. I submit that this motion is very pertinent and Intels should be returned

On a contrary view, Rotimi Agunsoye (Lagos-APC) opined that Intels should rather go to court to seek redress.

He said he sees no reason why the House should be interceding on behalf of intel.

“If they have any problem with government they should go to court. The motion should not come here,” he said.

Rita Orji (Lagos-APC) also concurred with Mr. Agunsoye. She said there is the need to probe the matter to provide a fair review and hear both sides.

The Nigerian Ports Authorities had terminated its boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement with Intels Nigeria Limited, a firm largely owned by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

The NPA insisted that they relied on advice from the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to terminate the contract.

Intels has, however, faulted the termination, saying it would challenge it in court.