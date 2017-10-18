Beware of organ harvesters, minister warns Nigerians

Related News

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has urged Nigerians going on medical tourism to be careful and patronise only accredited institutions so as not to fall victims of organ harvesters.

Mr. Adewole, while speaking to journalists after the Federal Executive Meeting on Wednesday, alerted Nigerians on the rising cases of illegal harvesting of organs by cartels operating globally.

Mr. Adewole said the government receives periodic advice from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the National Security Adviser on the trend.

“It is our duty to alert Nigerians that this is ongoing, that they should be careful, should seek advice and they should patronise only accredited institution when going out of the country for medical tourism”, he said.

The ministry had earlier issued a similar warning to the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The warning had come after the Egyptian authorities prosecuted 41 persons for illegal trafficking of human kidney.

The Egypt prosecutor-general also issued names of four private hospitals in Giza area of Cairo involved in the trafficking.

The hospitals are Dar al-shefa in Helwan, Cairo; Al-Bashar Specialist Hospital in Faisal, Giza; Al-Amal Centre for General Surgery in Maurinteya, Giza and Dar Ibn Al-Nafis Hospital, Giza.

There have also been reported cases in Malaysia, India and China among others.

In 2016, the United State House of Representatives unanimously passed Resolution 343 condemning China’s organ harvesting practices.

Mr Adewole, however, said there will be less need for anybody to travel for medical treatment once the government ”finished rebuilding the health sector.”

Nigeria loses about $1 billion to medical tourism annually. Some ailments that lead to such trips are kidney related.