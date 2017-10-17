Obasanjo, Makarfi hold closed-door meeting

Related News

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s caretaker committee, Ahmed Markafi, on Tuesday visited the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr. Markafi, who was accompanied by PDP leaders, including Sarafa Isola, a former minister, were received by Mr. Obasanjo at the Green Legacy Hotels and Suites located in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The entourage arrived at about 10a.m.

Mr. Markafi later went into a private meeting with Mr. Obasanjo, at the grill house section of the hotel.

After the closed-door meeting between the former president and Mr. Makarfi, those who accompanied Markafi were invited into another meeting that lasted for about 25 minutes.