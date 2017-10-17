Obasanjo, Makarfi hold closed-door meeting

IMG_20171017_110858

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s caretaker committee, Ahmed Markafi, on Tuesday visited the former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr. Markafi, who was accompanied by PDP leaders, including Sarafa Isola, a former minister, were received by Mr. Obasanjo at the Green Legacy Hotels and Suites located in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The entourage arrived at about 10a.m.

Mr. Markafi later went into a private meeting with Mr. Obasanjo, at the grill house section of the hotel.

After the closed-door meeting between the former president and Mr. Makarfi, those who accompanied Markafi were invited into another meeting that lasted for about 25 minutes.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Factsayer

    Buhari will send EFCC after OBJ soon

    • mayGodpunishopressors

      No sir. OBJ and Buhari are teaming up to stop Atiku. If Nigeria want to move forward, let us support Atiku and Tinubu as president and vice president. Atiku/Tinubu ticket could save Nigerian from the nepotist and religious bigot that are killing us today.

  • share Idea

    Obasanjo thought that he would kill PDP but when his scheme did not work, he wants to remain kingmakers in PDP. 2019 reloading – fear of Atiku is causing so many people sleepless night. Nigeria we hail thee