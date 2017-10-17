Nigerian govt did not sponsor my medical trip abroad – Minister

Related News

The Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, has returned to the country after spending 27 days in the United States on medical vacation.

Mr. Anwuka, who briefed journalists shortly after he arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 6 p.m. on Monday said he did not receive any funds from the federal government for the trip.

“The government had no penny at all inside it. There was no support from the federal government. I did not ask for it. I only applied for my leave and left. Maybe now that I am back, I could ask”, the minister said.

The news of the ailing minister flown to the U.S. was first confirmed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who asked that prayers be said for Mr. Anwuka during a briefing in Abuja two weeks ago.

Mr. Anwuka revealed that he was diagnosed of having high cholesterol level adding that all his medical expenses were footed by his son who is a medical doctor in the U.S. and the Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, who paid for his plane ticket.

“I went for check-up and I was told I had a high cholesterol. I then reported to my son, who is a doctor in the United States. It was my state governor, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who got me the ticket.

“I went to Aso Rock and applied for my leave. It was granted and I left on September 18. I am back to work now. My trip was sponsored by my son and my governor.”