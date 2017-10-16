BREAKING: Nigeria confirms three cases of Monkeypox

The Nigerian government says three suspected samples of the deadly Monkeypox virus sent to Senegal for testing, have been confirmed.
The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, announced this Monday.
The samples were sent to the World Health Orgaisation, WHO’s laboratory in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.
More details later.
