TRENDING: Rochas Okorocha unveils statue of Jacob Zuma; Nigerians react

Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Saturday unveiled a statue in honour of South African President Jacob Zuma.

The event was witnessed by Mr. Zuma and other dignitaries.

Asides the mammoth statue, Governor Rochas also named a road after Mr. Zuma.

Sequel to the unveiling of the statue, Mr. Zuma was on Friday conferred with a traditional title of Ochiagha Imo, by Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri.

The title certificate was issued by a former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Okorocha said the honour was conferred on Mr. Zuma for his love for education.

“Today, we have decided to honour you for your love for education, though you were deprived in your early days in life but you are working to make sure that every poor child went to School. Your love for education to us is the connection between you and government and the people of Imo State. The only industry we have and we can truly be proud of is education in Imo State. This is another reason why we have chosen to honour you”, he said.

Mr. Zuma who spoke after receiving the award charged Africans to come together to address the issues that affect the continent, adding that we are one people.

“Africans must come together to address African problems. We are the same people. We cannot succeed if we handle problems as individuals. We need to recognize that we are one.”

The award comes a few days after another Nigerian, Jelili Omoyele, a 35-year-old, was killed in South Africa.

The recent development has created diverse reactions on social media as many have registered their grievances.

Read reactions here:

