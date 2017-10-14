NYSC announces passing out date for 2016 Batch B corps members

NYSC Corps members
NYSC Corps members

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said its 2016 Batch B, (Stream One) Corps members will pass out on Thursday, November 2.

The corps said on its official Twitter handle on Saturday that details of the passing out activities would be communicated to corp members by the NYSC Secretariat through zonal and local government inspectors.

The corps said the passing out activities would be ”low-keyed with the distribution of certificate of National service to deserving Corp members taking place at the local government level.”

The Batch B (Stream One) corp members were in the orientation camp between November 24 and December 14, 2016.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.