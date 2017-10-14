NYSC announces passing out date for 2016 Batch B corps members

Related News

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said its 2016 Batch B, stream 2 Corps members will be passing out Thursday, November 2.

The corps said on its official Twitter account page on Saturday that details of the passing out activities as approved by management will be communicated to corp members by the NYSC Secretariat through zonal and local government inspectors.

The corps said the passing out activities will be ”low-keyed with the distribution of certificate of National service to deserving Corp members taking place at the local government level.”

The Batch B Stream one Corp members were in the orientation camp between November 24 to December 14, 2016.