Osinbajo celebrates Pastors Adeboye, Olukoya as UNILAG’s ‘firsts’

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, is the first Nigerian to acquire a Ph.d Degree in Applied Mathematics from a Nigerian University, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Osinbajo said this at the 2017 distinguished alumni awards and celebration of University of Lagos at 55 which held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos on Friday.

Apart from Mr. Adeboye, the Vice president also said the pastor and founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, Daniel Olukoya, was the first to clone genes.

“I want to say that UNILAG has proved time and time again to be not just a university of first-choice but also the university of firsts!

“So many firsts in different areas; just reading about Doctor Olukoya, he was the first to clone genes. Hardly anyone would know that the pastor and founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles was also the first to clone genes. That is an absolutely outstanding thing.

“The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God was also the first Nigerian to get a PhD in a Nigerian university in Applied Mathematics,” he said.

Mr. Osinbajo, who was a professor of law at the University, expressed his delight at being at the occasion, which, he said, afforded him the opportunity to “enjoy the company of many who have either been colleagues or seniors in the same university”.

He also said “it is not often that one gets to celebrate the 55th anniversary of a great institution”.

The vice president said there are so many other firsts in Unilag, adding, “but the most important thing today is to ensure that those firsts do not become the last.

“We must ensure we continue in the great traditions of the University of Lagos and this is why I am so excited to see a lot of committed alumni who want to see to it that our University goes from glory to glory”.

Mr. Osinbajo also said the government alone cannot support universities to the extent that is required, to keep them even at the current levels.

“A lot will have to come from the Alumni and the private sector. That’s how great universities all over the world are run.

“I am so excited to see that our fund raising project is one that has clearly shown the way to go with respect to developing our University,” he said.

The vice president congratulated those who were given awards at the ceremony.

He also prayed that all those present will also be around when the university continues to celebrate milestones.