Jonathan speaks on Aso Rock clinic probe, ‘Biafra comments’

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied responsibility for the poor state of Aso Rock clinic, amid a planned investigation of N11.1 billion budget allocated to the clinic between 2015 and 2017.



Mr. Jonathan also described as false, a media report claiming that he delivered a speech in Texas, United States, where he spoke on the Biafra agitation.



The House of Representatives has said it will probe the spending of the over N11.1 billion State House Clinic budget between 2015 and 2017.



In a statement issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Mr. Jonathan said he was not responsible for the implementation of 2015 budget and therefore would be the wrong person to answer questions on provisions of a budget he was not part of.



“The House of representatives resolved Thursday 12 October, 2015, to probe 2015-2017 allocations to Aso Rock Clinic and some media reports are needlessly dragging the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan into it. We had thought that the media should be the first to remind Nigerians that since Dr. Jonathan left office on May 29, 2015, he had absolutely nothing to do with the implementation of the budget for that year,” the statement reads.



“For emphasis, the 2015 Appropriation Bill which was passed by the parliament in April was signed into law in May, 2015. And since the procurement process, based on the new procurement law, takes at least three months to complete, there was no way Jonathan would have had anything to do with the budget implementation for 2015, before vacating Aso Rock Villa on May 29, 2015.



“Going by the way some people make insinuations on issues that border on the development of our country, it would appear as if Ex-President Jonathan had been in office since independence in 1960, and probably still be in charge today. We expect media houses to always do proper investigations to avoid the convenient choice of always using Jonathan as the scapegoat for the misdeeds of others.”



On reports that he delivered a speech on Biafra agitation in Texas, the statement said that Mr. Jonathan had neither travelled to the U.S. state since he left office in 2015, nor sent any representation to any event there.



“We have just been informed of the text of a speech fabricated in the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan in which he was alleged to have addressed the issue of the place of the Niger Delta in the agitation for Biafra. This is pure fiction which serves no purpose, other than probably massage the ego of the faceless writer.



“The false report which is now spreading in the social media began this way: ‘Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebere Jonathan yesterday delivered a lecture at Texas, United States…’.



“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Jonathan has neither been to Texas since he left office in 2015, nor sent anybody to represent him at any programme in the U.S. state.”