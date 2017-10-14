Gbenga Daniel seeks Obasanjo’s support to become PDP national chairman

Related News

An aspirant for the national chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Gbenga Daniel, on Friday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to seek his support for his ambition.

Mr. Daniel, a former Ogun State Governor, is contesting the position alongside other chieftains of the party including Bode George, Tunde Adeniran, and Raymond Dokpesi.

Mr. Obasanjo, who served as president on the PDP platform for two terms, publicly quit the part in the build up to the 2015 elections.

In spite of his quit, Mr. Obasanjo is still considered influential within the party.

Although the former president had altercations with Mr. Daniel in 2011, both men resolved their differences and Mr. ‎Obasanjo assigned the ex-governor a role during his 80th birthday anniversary held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Mr. Daniel, who governed Ogun State for eight years on the platform of PDP, had earlier disclosed that he will formally declare his intention for the PDP chairmanship position in Abuja next Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Mr. Daniel said he‎ came to “consult with Baba Obasanjo and seek his advice” on his ambition.

He added that he can not make any move in that direction without the ex-president’s input.

“I’m contesting for the PDP chairmanship position. I’m consulting and Baba is one of the foundation member of the party and we can’t move without him,” Mr. Daniel said.

The aspirant said the party is now united and being rejuvenated to make it a party to beat both in Ogun State and at the centre.

“We have been united. You can see all of us are here. We have realised that united we stand and divided we fall. There are no many problems or many challenges. What you see is just called internal democracy,” he said.

“And to summarise it, we just want to return the party to the people and once that is done, I think the people will be in control,” Mr. Daniel added.

Mr. Daniel had earlier visited ex-military ruler Ibrahim Babangida to also seek his support for the election coming up next month.