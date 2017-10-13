Why Nigeria’s International Partners should proscribe IPOB – Lai Mohammed

Related News

Nigeria’s international partners should designate the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB a terrorist organisation, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said.

The minister said this in an article, entitled ”Thwarting Terrorism in Nigeria”, which appeared in the U.S. newspaper ‘Washington Times’ on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Mr. Mohammed argued in the piece that IPOB’s actions qualify the group as a terrorist organization in most jurisdictions.

“The terror lays bare their opportunism. They masquerade as a separatist movement, yet they endanger the very people they claim to represent. In reality, IPOB cares about IPOB and nothing more,” he said.

While the Federal Government of Nigeria has proscribed IPOB and labelled it a terrorist organization in the wake of a clash between the group members and the Nigerian army, the U.S. government, however, said it does not see IPOB as a terrorist organisation, a position Mr. Mohammed described as ‘unfortunate’.

In his Thursday article, the minister said that the Nigerian administration will not make the same mistake it made by ”allowing Boko Haram terrorists to invade its territory.”

Mr. Mohammed urged the country’s international partners to proscribe IPOB, “and in doing so, starve it of the funds which gives it sustenance. Nigeria has just defeated one preventable terrorist insurgency. This one must not be given the chance to get a foothold.”

The Boko Haram, which seeks to create an Islamic caliphate in Northern Nigeria has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009. The group has, however, lost most of the territory it once controlled in various battles with the Nigerian military.

It is, however, still able to carry out attacks mainly on soft targets but also on security personnel in the North-east.