Buhari mourns Kaduna students

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply saddened by news of the tragic death of some students of Victory College, Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna, who drowned in River Kaduna while on an excursion.

The president said in a statement that his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the deceased and the management of the College.

He expressed condolences to the government and people of Kaduna State, during this difficult time.

“The president prayed that God would comfort families and friends affected by the profound loss of these young minds, and he wishes speedy recovery to other staff and students, who are in shock over the unfortunate incident,” said a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.