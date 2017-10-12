Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Aisha Ahmad as CBN Deputy Governor

Aishah Ahmad
Aishah Ahmad [Photo Credit: Olusegun A. Adekanye]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday wrote the Senate to seek confirmation of Aisha Ahmad as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a letter read by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the president said the confirmation was necessary as Mrs. Ahmad would replace one of the deputy governors who retired early this year.

The letter reads: “in accordance with the provisions of section 812 of the Central Bank of Nigeria establishment act 2007, I have the pleasure to present Mrs. Aisha Ahmad for confirmation as deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria replacing One of the Bank’s Deputy Governors who retired earlier this year. Please find attached copies of her curriculum vitae.

“While looking forward to your usual expeditious consideration, please accept assurances of my high esteem.”

The president also sought confirmation of four nominees as members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN to replace four members whose tenure will expire at the end of the year.

They are: Adeola Adenikinju, Aliyu Sanusi, Robert Asogwa and Asheik Maiduguri.

The presidency had in a statement on Thursday announced Mrs. Ahmad’s appointment as Deputy Governor of CBN.

