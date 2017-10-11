PHOTOS: See Primary four questions Kaduna teachers could not answer

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

About two third of primary school teachers in Kaduna State failed to score up to 75 per cent when asked to write examinations meant for primary four students.

This was disclosed by the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday while receiving a World Bank delegation in his office.

“We tested our 33,000 primary school teachers, we gave them primary four exams and required they must get at least 75 per cent but I’m sad to announce that 66 per cent of them failed to get the requirements,” he said.

“The hiring of teachers in the past was politicized and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary school teachers to restore the dignity of education in the state,” the governor said.

The governor stated that his administration would disengage about 20,000 unqualified primary school teachers to restore confidence in public schools.

Mr. El-Rufai said the state will employ 25,000 primary school teachers as parts of efforts to restore dignity and quality to its education sector.

He said this would also entrench equity in the distribution of teachers across the state.

He explained that recruiting teachers had become necessary due to the acute shortage of qualified primary school teachers in the state.

He stressed that teachers would be redeployed across the state to balance the issue of teacher-pupil ratio.

“We have a challenge with the teacher-pupil ratio in the urban schools; there is concentration of teachers that are not needed.

“In some LGAs, it’s a teacher pupil ratio of 1-9 while in some places it’s 1-100,” he said.

See pictures below:

  • Dead End.

    Although, the questions are not so difficult, but they are definately not a primary four (4) questions…..

    • FreeNigeria

      They are definitely not a primary 4 examination questions, except 3 or 4. However, primary school teachers should know most of these answers. Anyway, Nigeria educational system is in coma

  • MilitaryPolice01

    As a proudly literate intellectual, I must say it is quite unfortunate that a majority percentage of teachers who should consistently research, study and be up to date in current affairs failed this – most of the questions above you solve by constantly undergoing self education and development and not even within the four walls of a University or Teachers training institute.

    Having said that, I must also state that majority of the questions here are definitely not for primary 4 kids, exposing primary 4 kids to questions of such complex nature is not even obtainable in the west. Junior Secondary School 3 adolescent would struggle with what is pictured above which is very understandable.

    El rufai lives true to type, a mischievous liar out to impress his World Bank creditors at the expense of his employees.

  • 0tile

    This is murder. How you expect Elementary Four kinds to answer these questions? Imam ibn el-Rufai, find another reason to lay off 20,000 off your teachers not for this bogus exam. Don’t embezzles their salaries and tell them that they failed exam. This is ungodly.

  • Dazmillion

    No wonder demented Buhari could not produce his certificates