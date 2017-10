Related News

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has been killed on duty.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, stated that the officer was knocked down and killed on patrol at Idu, Abuja, the News Agency of Nigerian reports.

Mr. Oyeyemi expressed sadness at the event and called for prosecution of culprits involved in such acts.

There have been several similar attacks on FRSC officials across Nigeria despite the efforts and campaigns of the commission.