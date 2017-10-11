Monkeypox: No confirmed case in Nigeria yet, Minister explains

Related News

The Nigerian government has said that it is yet to confirm if the ailment spreading across some states is monkeypox.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, who briefed journalists after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, said the Centre for Disease Control has taken samples for laboratory analysis locally and in Senegal.

“We will know within 48 hours if what we are dealing with is monkeypox,” he said.

The minister, however, urged Nigerians not to panic. He said if it turns out to be monkeypox, there are two types of the disease; Central African and West African.

Mr. Adewole said the West African one is not deadly.

He also said 33 suspected cases have been recorded across seven states; with no deaths recorded.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected cases have been recorded in Bayelsa, Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross River states.

Mr. Adewole also announced that FEC has approved the composition of a committee that will review laws that allow medical doctors to carry out private practice while they work with government; an indication the government plans to stop the practice.