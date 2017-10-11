Bill to criminalise recruitment without advertisement in Civil Service passes second reading

Related News

A bill for an act to make it an offence for vacant positions in the Federal Civil Service to be filled without being advertised on Wednesday passed second reading.

Sponsored by Biodun Olujimi, Ekiti-PDP, the bill among others seeks to compel the Federal Civil Service Commission to compile and publish complete list of all vacant positions in the Federal Civil Service and its parastatals once in a quarter.

Mrs. Olujimi reading the bill said millions of Nigerians are denied equal opportunities as most vacancies are not advertised publicly hence the need to pass a bill to curb the practice.

“A recruiting style, strict guidelines which promote transparency, in the recruitment and appointment process in the public service is very necessary. This in essence is what the bill seeks to achieve,” she said.

“It seeks to do this by putting in place legislative frameworks and mechanism making it mandatory for all existing vacancies in the public service to be published periodically to give equal opportunities to applicants in the recruitment of these personnel.’’

Commenting on the bill, James Ebiowou, Delta-PDP, said that passage of the bill will eliminate requests for assistance on recruitment from constituents to senators.

“What we hear every day is placement. Every senators has been inundated by their constituents. They come to request for a note to take along for recruitment. We can’t continue like this. What about the downtrodden who have no one to give them note?” he questioned.

Similarly, Suleiman Ebiokwu, Nasarawa-PDP, said the bill will reduce blackmails senators face as a result of rendering assistance on recruitment.

“Most of us are being blackmailed by looking for work for our constituents. They will come to tell you that employments are going on and you won’t find any advert to show but this recruitment is actually on. I support this bill and hope the executive will assen,” Mr. Ebiokwu said.

The Senate sent the bill to Committee on Establishment and Public Service for consideration.

Also, a bill for an act to establish the National Offences Commission also passed second reading.

The bill which seeks to prosecute offences arising from elections was referred to the Senate committee on INEC for consideration.