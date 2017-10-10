Diamond Bank speaks on promotion of new CBN Deputy Governor Aishah Ahmad

Related News

The newly appointed deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Aishah Ahmad, is eminently qualified to hold the position, an official of Diamond Bank told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

Mike Omeife, Head of Media Relations of the bank, said Mrs. Ahmad had been an Executive Director of Diamond Bank for a while. He also explained that based on her wealth of experience, she is qualified to be appointed into the new position.

Mrs. Ahmad was appointed deputy governor of the apex bank on Thursday and is the nominee to replace Sarah Alade, who retired from the bank as deputy-governor (economic policy) in March 2017.

She is expected to assume duty as CBN deputy governor immediately after her confirmation by the Senate.

Until her appointment, Mrs. Ahmad, a holder of Master of Science, M.Sc degree in Finance & Management from the Cranfield School of Management, United Kingdom (2006-2007) and a Master of Business Administration, MBA in Finance, University of Lagos (1999-2001), was the executive director (Retail Banking) at Diamond Bank Plc.

She is the chairperson, executive council of Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, a Nigerian non-profit organization focused on issues affecting the interest of women professionals in business, particularly those promoting leadership development and capacity building to engender growth.

Since her appointment, there had been controversies, especially on social media, over her qualification for the CBN job.

Many commentators alleged that her promotion to the position of executive director at Diamond Bank Plc was ‘fast-tracked’, a few hours to the announcement of her name by the Nigerian government.

However, the CBN Act stipulates no benchmark for appointment into the position.

Section 8 sub-section 1 of the CBN Act 2007 states, among others, that: “The Governor and Deputy Governors “shall be persons of recognised financial experience and shall be appointed by the President subject to the confirmation of the Senate.”

SCANTY DETAILS

But in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr. Omeife said the new CBN deputy governor had been an executive director at Diamond Bank “for a while”.

When asked of the specific date, he explained that he might not immediately have the details but he was confident she had been appointed executive director “for a while”.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that details of the bank’s annual report showed that as at December 2016, Mrs. Ahmad held the position of Head, Consumer and Privilege Banking. The two executive directors listed in the report are Chizoma Okoli, Executive Director Business Development, and Chiugo Ndubisi, Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer.

Similarly, in its quarterly reports for March and June 2017, the names of the two aforementioned officials remained as executive directors.

Diamond Bank Headquarters Photo: Business News

Meanwhile, checks on the disclosure platform of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, for possible announcement of Mrs. Ahmad’s elevation also yielded no result as no such disclosure was made throughout 2017.

When contacted on the telephone on Monday, the media officer of the NSE, Joseph Kadiri, could not immediately give response to the request. He, however, told PREMIUM TIMES to forward the request to him via email and promised to send to appropriate quarters for reply. More than 24 hours after the request was sent with reminders, PREMIUM TIMES has not gotten any response.

But Mr. Omeife, Tuesday, suggested that disclosure of Mrs. Ahmad’s appointment as ED may not necessarily be made to the Nigerian bourse.

“From the financial services perspective, the CBN handles issues involving people from ED (position) up (wards),” he said.

When asked about the alleged double promotion the new CBN official reportedly enjoyed on the day she was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Omeife said he knows nothing about such development.

“I don’t know about that; all I am meant to understand is that the president appointed her as CBN deputy governor and sent her name to the Senate for approval. I don’t know about that (issue of double promotion).

“But I know she is eminently qualified to be the CBN deputy governor and I am expecting young Nigerians to applaud her,” he said, in reference to Mrs. Ahmad’s academic and professional feats.

He, however, said further enquiries should be directed to the CBN.

But PREMIUM TIMES efforts to reach the CBN was futile. Isaac Okorafor, the apex bank’s spokesperson, did not pick calls placed to his known number. He also did not reply to a text message forwarded to him.