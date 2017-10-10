Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga, pulls out of presidential re-run

Related News

Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has pulled out of the country’s presidential re-run race scheduled to hold on October 26.

The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original August 8 poll due to irregularities.

The first election was won by incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr. Odinga had called for the replacement of electoral officials, threatening to withdraw from the race.

He announced Tuesday that his withdrawal would give the electoral commission enough time to introduce reforms that will help deliver a more credible election, the BBC reports.

“We have come to the conclusion that there is no intention on the part of the IEBC [electoral commission] to undertake any changes to its operations and personnel… All indications are that the election scheduled for 26 October will be worse than the previous one,” he was quoted as saying.

Mr Odinga also called on people to protest Wednesday, using the slogan “no reform, no elections”.