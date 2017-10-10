BREAKING: Nigerian govt appoints sole administrator for Ajaokuta steel plant

Related News

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has announced the appointment of Abdul-Akaba Sumaila, as the Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Mr. Sumaila replaces Joseph Isah, who retired from the civil service in September, having attained the mandatory 35 years in service.

Mr. Sumaila is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

He was until his appointment, a Senior Advisor, Government Relations with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Business School Netherlands.

The appointment takes immediate effect, a statement by Olayinka Oyebode, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said.