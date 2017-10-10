BREAKING: Nigerian govt appoints sole administrator for Ajaokuta steel plant

Engr. Sumaila Akaba_edit

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has announced the appointment of Abdul-Akaba  Sumaila, as the Acting Sole Administrator of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Mr. Sumaila replaces Joseph Isah, who retired from the civil service in September, having attained the mandatory 35 years in service.

Mr. Sumaila is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. 

He was until his appointment, a Senior Advisor, Government Relations with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Business School Netherlands.

The appointment takes immediate effect, a statement by Olayinka Oyebode, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.