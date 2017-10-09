Nigeria bio-safety chief defends GMOs

Rufus Ebebga, DG of the National Biosafety Management Agency
Rufus Ebebga, DG of the National Biosafety Management Agency [Sahara Reporters]

Despite the criticism that has trailed the used of Genetically Modified Organisms, GMOs, Nigeria’s bio-safety chief has defended the use of such crops.

Rufus Egbegba, who heads the National Bio-safety Management Agency, NBMA, said GMOs are the same conventional crops but improved versions for the purpose of sustainability and improved yields.

Rufus Egbegba, the Director-General of the agency stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

He, however, did not speak on the various health and environmental demerits associated with GMOs.

According to him, GMOs are not new crops invented by scientists but the same conventional crops that are improved on to tackle persistent issues such as shortage of food and insect infestation on crops.

“Genetically modified organisms are not different from their conventional counterparts.

“The difference is that, for instance like sugarcane, if you can discover what makes sugarcane to be sweet, you can sequence it.

“Pick that particular gene, the material of inheritance of the sugarcane and it you put it into plantain, the plantain will have the sweetness of sugarcane.

“You can even put it into orange and it will have the same sweetness.

“In genetically modified corn, there is this bacterium, it is always in the soil and it has been confirmed not to have any harm when you consume it.

“So, they discovered that it has a particular gene that can kill a particular insect that attacks corn; so, they put that gene in the corn and when the insect tries to bite the corn, it dies.

“So, the corn will now be protected, that is how it is. It is not necessarily a new crop.

“They are not new crops; it is the normal crops you have, just because they added something to it,’’ he said.

Mr. Egbegba said that cowpea and sorghum were presently being tried at the Institute of Agricultural Research in Zaria.

According to him, the cowpea is modified for insect resistance, and sorghum is modified for the availability of nutrients.

“Guinea corn naturally has iron zinc and protein, but there is a particular enzyme that makes those nutrients unavailable to humans and animals when they consume it naturally.

“But science can break down that barrier so, that is the modification that is being carried out and it is on trial in the field to make sure it is sustained because it takes a long process.’’

Mr. Egbegba said that there was also another product under trial called the `newest rice’ by the National Cereal Research Institute, Badegi.

He said that the rice had been modified to use less nitrogen fertiliser, less water, and could flourish even if the soil was a little salty.

Mr. Egbegba said that the modification was good because rice naturally would not survive in a salty environment.

According to him, nitrogen fertiliser creates one of the greenhouse gases for ozone layer reduction, which contributes to climate change.

The director-general, therefore, urged citizens to view genetically modified organisms from a knowledge angle and ignore statements that paint it as harmful.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    His organisation exists to mislead Nigerians.
    And he is paid from public funds!

  • Watch man

    “Rufus Egbegba, who heads the National Bio-safety Management Agency,
    NBMA, said GMOs are the same conventional crops but improved versions
    for the purpose of sustainability and improved yields.”

    This is a disgraceful statement and shows how shallow-minded the people who are at the helm of affair in Nigeria are. I have written so much in this forum on the danger of GMO. GMOs’ are dangerous to health; they reduce the ability of human body to fight diseases. I think this man’s assignment in this sensitive department need to be reviewed.

  • Watch man

    Google the following news headlines and see how GMOs’ are hated aroud the world.

    The News Headlines

    1. Brussels threatens to eradicate weed killer sold by Monsanto – CNBC

    2. Recall of Monsanto’s Roundup likely as EU refuses limited use of glyphosate – The Guardian

    3. Monsanto May Suspend Burkina Faso Business After Ban – Bloomberg

    4. Call on Cornwall Council to ban ‘toxic’ pesticides – West Briton

    5. Monsanto Loses Major PCBs Poisoning Lawsuit, Forced To Pay $46 Million To Victims – Mint Press News

    6. Thousands march against GMO giant Monsanto as Bayer takeover looms – RTdotcom

    7. Protesters worldwide slam US-based biotech giant Monsanto – PressTV

    8. Portsmouth joins 2016 Global March against Monsanto – Seacoastonline

    9. Nebraska Farmers Sue Monsanto for Allegedly Giving Them Cancer – Modern Farmer

    10. Slap in the Face for Monsanto: European Parliament Votes to Ban Most Uses of Glyphosate – Global Research

    11. Two-thirds of Europeans support ban on glyphosate, says Yougov poll – The Guardian

    12. Nine Out of 10 Americans Tested Positive for Monsanto’s Cancer-Linked Weedkiller Glyphosate – alternet

    13. Monsanto GMO Banned by Africa’s Largest Cotton Producer – telesur

    14. Glyphosate ‘Revolution’ Growing – Consumers Want Answers – U.S.Right To Know

    15. France Bans Monsanto’s Roundup as Environmental Groups Push WHO for Stronger Safety Standards – EcoWatch

    16. Why the EU should ban the world’s most popular herbicide – chinadialogue