Nigeria 1-0 Zambia | How the Eagles fared

It was not the most convincing performance but the Super Eagles of Nigeria did enough to secure a 1-0 win over the Chipolopolo of Zambia on matchday 5 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr went with the same starting XI that beat Cameroon 4-0, but the plucky Zambian team was a good match for the Eagles.

Ratings

No. Nigeria Rating 1 Ezenwa 6/10 2 Shehu 6/10 3 Echiejile 5/10 4 Ekong 5/10 5 Balogun 6/10 6 Onazi 5/10 7 Ndidi 6.5/10 8 Mikel 7/10 9 Moses 7/10 10 Simon 5/10 11 Ighalo 6/10 Subs 12 Mikel Agu 5/10 13 Alex Iwobi 7.5/10 14 Ola Aina 5/10

Goalkeeper

Ezenwa did not really have a lot to do except for a dipping shot from Alex Ngonga in the 36th minute.

He also showed some jitters coming for crosses and going to Russia 2018 – Rohr might be thinking of a more experienced pair of hands.

Defence

William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun were put through the mill with the Zambians using very pacy forwards and trying to pick them out with long searching balls from defence.

Abdullahi Shehu was a rock in ensuring he was never over-run even though he picked up a yellow card in the second half for a lunge.

Elderson Echiejile was stable but did not offer anything offensively and when he went off with 11 minutes left on the clock, Ola Aina came on for his debut and offered much more going forward. The left-back position is one position Rohr would be hoping to get more talents into.

Midfield

Throughout the 90 minutes, the Eagles midfield never had complete control with Chisamba Lungu and Kondwani Mtonga bringing physicality and speed to combat the likes of Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi and Wilfred Ndidi. And when Onazi got injured in the 23rd minute and had to go off for Mikel Agu, the Eagles lost further control.

Attack

Stopilla Sunzu and Ziyo Tembo put out six successful tackles collectively with Sunzu successfully shackling Odion Ighalo, who seemed to be a tad off speed. Victor Moses and Moses Simon started the match on the front foot but seemed lacking to provide the final pass. The Chelsea forward tried to dribble his way on a lot of occassions but the pitch proved a worthy deterrent.

Coach

Rohr’s sending on of Mikel Agu for Onazi seemed a wrong decision as he seemed unable to get up to the speed of the game but that could also be due to the bumpy nature of the Uyo pitch.

But sending on a hungry Iwobi swung the pendulum in Nigeria’s favour as the Arsenal forward got the goal that finally confirmed the Super Eagles as the 13th team to book their place in Russia.