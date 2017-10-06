Senator asks Buhari to quit as petroleum minister

President Buhari at FEC Meeting
President Buhari at FEC Meeting

A Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from the position of a petroleum minister.

Mr. Sani urged the president to appoint someone who is accountable to the position.

The Senator made the call in a statement on Thursday.

He said because of the demands of the presidential office, Mr. Buhari has limited time to control the oil industry.

“President Buhari should disengage from being a Petroleum Minister and appoint a substantive minister whom the nation can hold accountable to the happenings in the nation oil industry,” he said.

“The President position as a minister can drag him into issues in the oil sector of which he has limited time to attend to. A broom immersed in oil cannot sweep clean.”

The call is coming amid a contract scandal that has engulfed the petroleum ministry.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.