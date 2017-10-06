Senator asks Buhari to quit as petroleum minister

Related News

A Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from the position of a petroleum minister.

Mr. Sani urged the president to appoint someone who is accountable to the position.

The Senator made the call in a statement on Thursday.

He said because of the demands of the presidential office, Mr. Buhari has limited time to control the oil industry.

“President Buhari should disengage from being a Petroleum Minister and appoint a substantive minister whom the nation can hold accountable to the happenings in the nation oil industry,” he said.

“The President position as a minister can drag him into issues in the oil sector of which he has limited time to attend to. A broom immersed in oil cannot sweep clean.”

The call is coming amid a contract scandal that has engulfed the petroleum ministry.