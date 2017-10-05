Nigeria realises N118trn in 53 years from crude

National Bureau of Statistics building
National Bureau of Statistics building

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria has realised more than N118 trillion from crude production and refining from 1961.

The NBS report, which has additional data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), collated its statistics from 1961 till 2014.

“The petroleum statistics on crude oil production and oil refining reflects that a total 32.70 billion barrels of crude oil valued at N118.49 trillion has been produced between 1961 and 2014,” the report said.

“The highest barrels of crude production was recorded in the year 2005 with 918.66 million barrels valued at N6.14 billion.

“The lowest was, however, recorded in 1961 with 16.80 million barrels valued at N18.73 million.

“The yearly domestic crude oil refining data from 1997 to 2014 also reflected that 844.19 million of crude oil has been received and 835.58 million processed within the period under review.’’

NAN

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.