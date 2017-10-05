JUST IN: Aviation unions rally at Lagos airport

Related News

Several members of aviation unions on Thursday morning stormed the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The union members, who had earlier threatened to picket some airlines, arrived the airport at about 8:05 a.m.

The workers were seen chanting solidarity songs in demand for their rights.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), said the union members are out on a campaign for ‘decent’ working condition.

Mr. Abioye, however, said some airlines may be picketed.

Earlier, he had listed the airlines to be picketed as Med-View Airline, Air Peace, Azman Air and FirstNation Airways.

“We are here for campaign. We may picket some airlines too,” he said.

Details later….