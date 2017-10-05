JUST IN: Aviation unions rally at Lagos airport

Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos
Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

Several members of aviation unions on Thursday morning stormed the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The union members, who had earlier threatened to picket some airlines, arrived the airport at about 8:05 a.m.

The workers were seen chanting solidarity songs in demand for their rights.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), said the union members are out on a campaign for ‘decent’ working condition.

Mr. Abioye, however,  said some airlines  may be picketed.

Earlier, he had listed the airlines to be picketed as Med-View Airline, Air Peace, Azman Air and FirstNation Airways.

“We are here for campaign. We may picket some airlines too,” he said.

Details later….

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.