Police storm kidnappers den, rescue four victims, arrest suspects

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 11 suspects for alleged offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery to terror including members of notorious gangs that have been terrorizing travellers plying Birni Gwari-Funtua, Birni Gwari-Kaduna, Abuja-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano highways.

The spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood made this known while parading the suspects on Wednesday at Jere Divisional Headquarters in Kaduna state.

Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, CSP, named the gang leaders as Hassan Ibrahim, 40; Bello Abdullahi, 29; alongside other suspects such as Lukman Jubrin, 24; Yahaya Saibu, 25; Victor Abila, 28; Likita Umar, 27; Abdullahi Haruna, 25, among others.

According to a statement issued by the police, the suspects were arrested during a raid that lasted several hours in the identified kidnap dens, camps and hideouts along the highways highlighted.

The police said it rescued four victims that were found in the den of the perpetrators and seized arms and ammunition from the gangs after a confrontation.

“Four victims comprising three men and a woman were rescued from them alive and unhurt during the operation without payment of ransom. They will be arraigned in court on completion of an investigation”.

“The eleven (11) suspects arrested during interrogation confessed to the crimes and admitted to have carried out several kidnappings/armed robberies attacks on innocent travellers on Birnin Gwari – Funtua and Birnin Gwari -Kaduna and Kaduna – Kano roads in recent times,” Mr. Moshood said.

Weapons recovered from the suspects include three AK 47 rifles, 72 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, three locally made guns, cutlasses, charms and sticks.

Mr. Moshood recalled that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris extended last month the mandate and area of responsibilities of operations to cover Birnin Gwari – Funtua, Birnin Gwari – Kaduna and Kaduna – Kano Highways and to respond to the recent occurrence of cases of kidnapping and armed robbery on the mentioned roads.