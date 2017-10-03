Senate considers scrapping of Post-UTME exams

Related News

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday revisited the regulatory conflict between the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and universities in offering admission to candidates.

The lawmakers, in a motion moved by Umaru Kurfi, APC- Katsina, debated scrapping of the compulsory Post-UTME examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

Speaking on the motion, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, APC-Yobe, said there was no need for post-UTME tests after the candidates have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

“There is no need for this test. If we say we believe in JAMB, then, there is no cause for setting up a Post-UTME test. It amounts to stress and unnecessary financial requests.

“After JAMB, they go ahead to set up tests as if the one conducted by JAMB is not of standard. We must ensure that JAMB’s test is the only way to secure admission,” he noted.

In his submission, Shehu Sani, APC-Kaduna called for the intervention of the federal government in the contention between JAMB and tertiary institutions.

“Our concern is the fact that after JAMB is post-UTME. That becomes a series of hardships and sufferings on the way to university. The problem we are facing is peculiar to us. It is easier for a Nigerian to secure admission outside this country than it is here. Why should it be so?

“This is one opportunity through which this parliament can make a clear and categorical statement on the need for us to urge the Federal Government to intervene and do all that need to be done to make JAMB the only sensible, credible and efficient avenue for people to get admission into university. This is the best option for us,” he submitted.

The lawmakers resolved that the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND should meet with parties involved to map a way forward.