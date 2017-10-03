UPDATED: Senate asks works ministry to remove all speed bumps on federal highways

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to remove all speed bumps indiscriminately erected on federal highways nationwide.

In a motion moved by Barnabas Gemade, PDP-Benue and Stella Oduah, PDP-Anambra, the Senate observed that speed bumps are placed on almost all federal highways ”by whoever wanted, thereby causing agony for road users.”

The Senate noted that highways are meant for smooth traffic flow and thus there should be no constraints restricting the free flow of traffic.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Joshua Moltobok, PDP-Gombe, said that if such bumps ”must be erected, they should be done professionally.”

“Most of these bumps are erected at short distances creating problems for motorists. Heavy-duty trucks find it hard to manoeuvre on these roads and this causes accidents. If there is a need to install these road bumps, it must be done professionally and at reasonable intervals,” he said.

However, lawmakers, Godswill Akpabi, PDP-Akwa Ibom, and Ike Ekweremadu, PDP-Enugu cautioned against the total removal of the speed bumps.

“We cannot totally eradicate speed bumps because of highly congested communities and schools on the highways. In this case, there is a need for control. Where we need to have bumps, there is a need to have signs like ‘one kilometre ahead’ so as to reduce accidents,” Mr. Akpabio noted.

After the debate, the Senate directed the ministry to remove all speed bumps indiscriminately erected off federal highways nationwide and to regulate and standardise erection where speed bumps must be located.

The Senate also urged the ministry to ”cause owners of petrol filling stations to build service lanes of not less than 50m on both sides of the stations to avoid customers turning directly to and from highways.”

The Senate also urged the ministry to ”enforce set-back regulations for fixed structures along highways.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Suleiman Alatise

    These people with their irrelevant pronouncements, will they ever learn?

  • Angry Niaja

    I can bet my last dollar as usual this is in their self interest, probably one of these thieving Senators was held in some traffic holdup and their usual crazy speed loving motorcade could not get by quickly enough. The morbidly Stella Oduah is still talking, bunch of thieves

  • tundemash

    Yes, those Senators’ motorcade are not moving fast enough !
    Who is going to tell these idi0ts their job is to make laws; not to implement it ????