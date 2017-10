Related News

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to remove all speed bumps indiscriminately erected on federal highways nationwide.

The ministry is headed by Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos State governor.

In a motion moved by Barnabas Gemade, PDP-Benue and Stella Oduah, PDP-Anambra, the Senate noted that speed bumps are erected on almost all federal highways by whoever wanted, thereby causing agony for road users.

More details to follow…