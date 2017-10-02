Nigeria will not disintegrate — Oyedepo

BishopDavidOyedepo

David Oyedepo, the  presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, says Nigeria will not breakup in spite of its present challenges.

He said this in a satellite telecast of the church’s prayer session on Monday.

The preacher had led the church in a 30-minute breakfast prayer for the country.

Mr. Oyedepo said his declaration was made known to him through divine revelation in 1979 while praying for the well-being of the country.

“The good news is that Nigeria will rise again to glory,” he assured.

The Bishop led members in prayer for peace and prosperity of the country.

Prayers were also made for God to intervene and direct the government to make policies that would be to the benefit of the people and the country.

“Nigeria shall not see war; God will visit eternal silence on every religious bigot being used to cause war; there will be no bloodshed in the country.

“Let Nigeria know peace; make this our independence gift; let every religious manipulator be stopped today.

“We shall not see war in this country again.

“God has given us peace today for the economic and industrial revolution of Nigeria as a great nation.

“No agent of the devil will cause problems (for this country).”

(NAN)

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    When Nigerians elected an Islamic fundamentalist as president, they should have expected that his bigotry will ensure that he governs in a sectional manner, they should have expected the blood-shed of those Shiites and Biafran Christians, they should have expected disunity, they should have expected schism and chaos but they were all blinded by the false propaganda of anti-corruption.

    TODAY BUHARI IS SPILLING THE BLOOD OF NIGERIAN NON-SUNNI MUSLIMS LEFT, RIGHT AND CENTRE , NEXT TIME THINK BEFORE YOU VOTE.

    • Suleiman Alatise

      Thanks be to almighty God, your blind comments does not count.