PHOTO NEWS: Buhari visits Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram in Borno

President, Muhammadu Buhari (M), Chief of Army Staff Lt. – Gen.Tukur Buratai (2nd R); Gov, Kashim Shettema of Borno(Ist L) during President, Muhammadu Buhari interacting with wounded soldiers at the 57th Independence Day celebrations in Maiduguri on Sunday (1/10/17)05298/1/10/2017/ Hamza Suleiman/OTU/NAN
Pic.12. President, Muhammadu Buhari (L), interacting with wounded soldiers at the 57th Independence Celebrations Day in Maiduguri on Sunday (1/10/17) 05299/1/10/2017/ Hamza Suleiman/OTU/NAN

  • Decimator

    Even the “Cake” has nothing to laugh about.

    What a pity of a Country?