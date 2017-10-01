Hydrologists warn Nigerians of impeding water crisis by 2020

Related News

The Nigerian Association of Hydrogeologists, NAH, has warned of impeding water crisis by 2020 because of poor management of groundwater basins.

The President of the association, Ehidiamhen Olumese, disclosed this on Sunday in Ilorin while addressing journalists after the association’s National Executive Meeting, NEC.

Mr. Olumese said the impending crisis could be avoided by the acquisition of both hydrological data and systematic study of basin aquifers.

He said updating and full implementation of the National Water Resources Master Plan was now imperative.

He said this development also called for a strong financial commitment and prudent management of available resources by state governments and support to River Basin Development Authorities to achieve their mandate based on set targets that could be evaluated periodically.

“The groundwater level is going down and we are giving water projects to quacks.

“Indiscriminate sinking of boreholes is not helping the matter. We must become aware of this and do something.

“Projects are executed without professional counselling as hydrogeologists are not consulted.

“The Lake Chad is shrinking and this may soon be causing loss of jobs” Mr. Olumese said.

He lamented that the government is inconsistent with its policy on River Basins, adding with proper policies and commitment Nigeria could feed Africa through its river basins.

The NAH President disclosed that the association’s 29th Annual Conference, tagged Ilorin 2017 will hold in Ilorin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10.

He said the conference has as its theme, “Strategies to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals in Water Resources”.

Mr. Olumese said that the conference would also focus on Climate Change and inter-basin water transfer, surface and groundwater resources management, environmental monitoring and restoration as sub-theme.

(NAN)