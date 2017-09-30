Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Conte, Guardiola set or battle — LIVE UPDATES

Related News

The star fixture in the Premier League this weekend will be pitching two of the best managers in England against themselves as Antonio Conte’s Chelsea battle it out against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Conte and Guardiola evened out themselves last season with each manager winning their respective home ties and many are keen to see how things will pan out at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

City have suffered major injury blows ahead of this epic clash in London as their top scorer Sergio Aguero is out injured having been involved in a car crash in Amsterdam.

Summer acquisition, Benjamin Mendy is also out injured; a development that Guardiola is understandably unhappy with.

After their respective wins in the Champions League earlier in the week, we wait to see what the two title contenders will throw up in the star match.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates… Kick-off is 5.30pm