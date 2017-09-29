Senate approves death sentence for kidnappers

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill which outlaws abduction, wrongful restraint or confinement for ransom.

The Senate also approved death sentence for whoever engages in the act and a 30 years jail term for anybody that colludes with an abductor.

The bill sponsored by Isa Misau, APC-Bauchi, was passed into law after a consideration of the report by Senate committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Presenting the report, Chukwuka Utazi, Enugu-North, said the bill sought to combat and prevent any form of kidnapping in Nigeria by giving wider powers to the Inspector-General of Police to ensure adequate policing of the crime.

The bill in Clause 1 (3) stated: “Whoever is guilty of the offence and then results in the death of the victim shall be liable on conviction to be sentenced to death.”

Clause 3 of the bill provides a 30- year jail term to anyone who colludes with abductor to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined.

The report was unanimously accepted by the lawmakers after a voice vote.

The lawmakers’ decision may not be unconnected to reported cases of kidnappings and arrest of its perpetrators.

In June, the Nigeria Police arrested a high profile kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, Popularly known as Evans.

Evans in August pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • johnjohn

    This bill doesn’t mean anything. It says “The bill in Clause 1 (3) stated: “Whoever is guilty of the offence and then results in the death of the victim shall be liable on conviction to be sentenced to death.” It means if you kidnap a person but that does not result to death there is no punishment to you. Were the senators intoxicated when they passed the bill?

  • Holy truth

    Good 4 d death sentence bill 4 kidnappers.
    But how about d treasury looters like most of u in d NASS dat kidnapped d whole nation. I think ur own death sentence should be to feed u senathieves to d lions or crocodiles, bcos ur own kidnapping rings are worse than that of any kidnappers out there. Ur act of stealing & looting & D ways u wickedly display ur stolen wealth & ur nonchalant attitudes towards d citizens are d reasons we have all sorts of atrocities on d streets of Nigeria today.
    U are quick at passing d death sentence bill now but u refused to pass d bills to set special courts 4 corrupt cases. God in HIS anger will destroy any of u in d senate making Nigerians lives difficult, God will withdraw ur peace & afflict u & ur entire household with excruciating pains without cure. Ur wicked ways of stealing public funds breeds kidnappers on the streets of Nigeria, God will destroy all of u.