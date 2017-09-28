Nigerian governors want transfer of federal roads

Osinbajo with governors
Osinbajo with governors

Governors of Nigeria’s 36 states have asked the federal government to hand-over federal roads in their domains for prompt rehabilitation.

The demand was announced Thursday by the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, at the end of the monthly meeting of National Economic Council, NEC, which held at the presidential villa Abuja.

Mr. Umahi said the failure of most federal Roads in the country was of concern to governors.

Mr. Umahi said NEC has “recommended release of some federal government roads to state governors for prompt rehabilitation”.

He also said the NEC directed the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to come up with modalities that will reduce pressure on the roads in order to preserve their quality.

The governors of Kwara and Kebbi State, Abdulfatah Ahmed and Atiku Bagudu, who also briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said the council also deliberated on how to increase the export of agricultural produce from Nigeria.

Mr. Ahmed said a national committee on export promotion had also been put in place by the council.

More to come…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • FreeNigeria

    “He also said the NEC directed the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to come up with modalities that will reduce pressure on the roads in order to preserve their quality.” Cheiiii, these politicians ooooooo. in a functional society, heavy loads are transported via rail or water. In Nigeria, everything is road. There’s no weight limit on the trucks.

    • 0tile

      Unfortunately, none of the ministers is thinking including the Minister of Petroleum. The Minister of Petroleum is there to collect pay for 2 heavy portfolios and non is run well;

  • ijemba

    They want control of the road projects so that money allocation for roads will be handed over to them, so they will have more billions at their disposal to steal. That’s all that it is about. If they want control of the roads they should support restructure to federated units.

  • Sam

    My brother I tire for this people o