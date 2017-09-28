Dasukigate: Fresh controversy as defendants seek separate trials

Related News

The prolonged trial involving former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, took yet another turn on Thursday, when three defendants in the matter requested to be tried separately.

Mr. Dasuki is facing trial at a Federal Capital Territory High Court for alleged diversion of $2.1 billion while he served as NSA.

The charge was brought against him by the Nigerian government in 2015.

Despite two years of repeated adjournments in the case, Mr. Dasuki’s trial has not experienced the presentation of a single prosecution witness since it started.

The charges against the former NSA and his co-defendant had earlier been merged by the FCT high court, following applications by Mr. Dasuki’s lawyers that the separate charges, bordering on financial misappropriation, were made of similar components and should be heard in the same court.

The three defendants, namely a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; his son, Sagir Atahiru and their company, Dalhatu investments limited, are asking the court to arrange a separate trial for them.

During Thursday’s session, Mr. Bafarwa and his son, as well as their company, filed an application, through their lawyer, Kayode Olatoke, asking the court ”to separate the case to allow for accelerated hearing of the charge against them.”

According to Mr. Olatoke, the protracted nature of the trial has had an adverse effect on his clients’ business and personal lives.

Mr. Olatoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, argued that the charge against the defendants showed that the allegations could also be considered as separate components of charges involving each defendant.

Mr. Olatoke also said his clients reserved a right to an accelerated hearing, hence the request is to ensure compliance with their fundamental rights on the matter.

Responding, the counsel representing the prosecution, Rotomi Jacobs asked the court to reject the motion of the defendants.

Mr. Jacobs said the application is in contravention of the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. He added that the request would render the charge against the defendants impossible to present.

Mr. Jacobs said the former governor and his son opened a bank account used for the alleged transfer of the ‘diverted funds.’

Mr. Jacobs said allowing the request brought forward by the three defendants would make it impossible for the prosecution to prove an allegation of conspiracy against all the defendants.

In his reaction, counsel representing Mr. Dasuki, Adeola Adedipe also asked the court to refuse the application.

Mr. Adedipe said it was impossible to separate the other defendants without first amending the charge.

“May I inform this court that the motion of the applicants is incurably defective because of the failure to first seek for the amendment of the joint charge,” said Mr. Adedipe who added that applications like the one brought before the court should first require an amendment of the original charge.

The presiding judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf adjourned the case till October 19 for determination of the application.