UPDATED: Controversy trails reported kidnap of Assistant Police Commissioner

The police have spoken on the reported kidnap of an assistant police commissioner, identified as Emmanuel.

Daily Trust reported the kidnap of Mr. Emmanuel and three members of his family along the Birnin-Gwari–Funtua road.

They were reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday while travelling in a Hilux van.

The police, however said they are not aware of the kidnap, although they did not deny it.

“I have not heard anything about it please,” the Zamfara State Police Commissioner, Akila Usman, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview before he ended the call.

The Nigeria Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, also said he had no information on the kidnap.

PREMIUM TIMES will continue to monitor the situation.