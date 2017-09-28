Senate summons ministers over budget funding

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate has ordered the Ministers of Finance and the Ministers of Budget and Planning to appear before its Joint Committee of Finance and Appropriation next Tuesday. 

The directive followed the resolution on Wednesday by the Senate to summon the two ministers to brief it on the release of fund for the 2017 budget.

The senate had on Wednesday adopted a motion moved by Gbenga Ashafa (APC/Lagos-East) entitled, ‘Inadequate Releases in the 2017 Budget and the Need to Expedite Releases in Order to Stimulate the Economy’.

The senate says it is worried that delayed budget funding may hinder economic recovery.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.