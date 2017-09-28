Bill seeking N540 billion annual funding for Nigeria Police passes second Senate reading

Related News

A bill seeking the establishment of the Nigeria Police Development Fund, NPDF, after deliberations passed the second reading in the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill also proposes N540 billion annually to fund the Nigeria Police Force for enhanced provision of security.

The bill which was sponsored by Abu Ibrahim, senator representing Katsina South Senatorial District, proposes that when established, the NPDF would be entitled to 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accruing to the federation account estimated at about N370 billion, 0.005 per cent of the net profit of companies operating in the country which is pegged N50 billion and 30 per cent of money accrued to the Cyber Security Fund, estimated at N120 billion.

The S6enator argued that from the three sources, the police could get N540 billion annually, which would ensure adequate training of personnel, provision of barracks, offices and equipment for the law enforcement outfit and that the fund would also oversee disbursement and utilisation of aid and grants to the police from national and international agencies.

However, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, countered his argument stating that allocating 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accruing to the federation account to the fund, is ”contrary to provisions of Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.”

Mr. Ekweremadu added that such provision would require an amendment to the constitution, suggesting that the decentralisation of the police to allow for state police for better service delivery would be a better option.

A lawmaker, Adamu Aliero, in his submission argued that the constitution could be amended to provide for 0.5 per cent revenue allocation to the fund.

Senate President Bukola Saraki in his intervention, however, urged the relevant committees to ensure the full involvement of states and local government at the proposed public hearing on the bill.

“Whatever we want to do to address the problem must be within the (confines of) constitution,” he said.

The bill was thereafter referred to the Senate Committees on Police, Judiciary, Human rights and Legal Matters for further legislative action.