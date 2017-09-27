Again, Dasuki’s corruption trial adjourned

Related News

The trail of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, has been adjourned till September 28 by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr. Dasuki’s trial had earlier been scheduled to hold on September 27, after it was adjourned in June, following inability of security operatives to produce Mr. Dasuki in court.

The trial has suffered major setbacks owing largely to the absence of the former NSA in court.

The former security chief has been in the custody of the State Security Service, SSS, for about two years.

Mr. Dasuki is facing trial with five other defendants, including two firms on a 19-count charge for alleged diversion of N13.6 billion.

He was not produced in court on Wednesday. Explaining the reason for the rescheduling of the matter, a court clerk told PREMIUM TIMES that the case had been adjourned till Thursday because Mr. Dasuki was absent and some of the defendant’s counsel present in court had new motions to file.

The counsel to the defence, Ahmed Raji, later told PREMIUM TIMES that the new applications by the defence team was to allow for a separation of the trials of the defendants.

“The motion is for separation of the trails of the accused persons,” Mr. Raji said in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES.

The other defendants are Shuaibu Sanusi, former director of Finance at the Office of the NSA; Aminu Baba-Kusa, former executive director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company; Bashir Yuguda, former minister of state for finance; Acacia Holdings Limited, and Reliance Reference Hospital.