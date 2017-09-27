Boko Haram: How Jordan will assist Nigerian Air Force – Commander

Related News

The Jordanian Air Force has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, in the fight against terrorism.

The Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Yousef Alhnaity, stated this on Monday when he visited Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mr. Alhnaity, a major general, said that Jordan would provide Nigeria with logistics, aircraft spare parts, as well as the training of NAF pilots and engineers.

Mr. Alhnaity said the world was fighting a new brand of warfare that requires collaboration.

He said “air power” was the way to go, if the country must contain the war against terrorism.

The NAF chief, Mr. Abubakar, while welcoming Mr. Alhnaity and other members of the Jordanian delegation, said that the 21st Century conflict was characterised with armed fight against non-state actors, and that no country, no matter how powerful it is, can singlehandedly defeat terrorism.

Mr. Abubakar, an air marshal, added that NAF recent visits to countries like the U.S, the U.K, Russia, Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Jordan was aimed at building strong partnerships with friendly nations.

Three NAF pilots, according to Mr. Abubakar, had already been trained in Jordan, while another set was about to depart for training.

Mr. Abubakar said NAF was committed to building its partnership with the Jordanian air force.

He expressed NAF’s readiness to offer assistance to the Jordanian air force in the area of research and development, which he said NAF has recorded major feats.

The Jordanian military chief, Mr. Alhnaity, visited the recently established Air Force Comprehensive Girls School Abuja, and expressed satisfaction with the standard of teaching facilities in the school.

He also visited the Chief of Defence Staff at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr. Alhnaity and members of his delegation is scheduled to visit some select NAF bases, including Maiduguri and Yola, where he is expected to interact with NAF frontline pilots.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari had recently, during the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, praised the Jordanian government for its support for the country’s fight against Boko Haram terrorist group through the donation of military hardware.